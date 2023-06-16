When it was announced last year that it was coming to theaters “I am legend 2” It was quite a stir, since 15 years after the premiere the great story starring Will Smith. However, time has passed and we have not been able to have more details about this long-awaited sequel.

That is why if you want to know when this installment would be released on the billboards of ArgentinaDon’t miss the next note.

What is “I Am Legend” about?

“I’m legend” is a science fiction film that takes place in a post-apocalyptic future. The story focuses on the Dr Robert Nevilleinterpreted by Will Smithwho seems to be the only survivor in the city of NY together with his German shepherd, after a lethal virus has turned the majority of the population into mutant beings and nocturnal predators.

As the story unfolds, Neville is faced with difficult moral decisions and struggles to maintain his humanity while trying to survive and find a cure for the plague that has left humanity on the brink of extinction. Released in 2008, this film is an exciting and suspenseful journey that explores themes of loneliness, sacrifice and hope in a world on the brink of collapse.

When does “I am legend 2” premiere in Argentina?

Although Warner Bros. confirmed the film in March 2022Until now No official information on the release date has been provided. and the start of production has not been announced either.

And although many relate the delay of this production to the scandal of Will Smith at the Oscars of that year, thanks to the scriptwriter of this second installment, it has been revealed that the development of the plot is still in progress. Reason why it is speculated that could be released in theaters in Argentina and around the world at some point in 2025.

What is the official cast of “I am legend 2”?

The choice of the protagonist “I am legend 2” It is not yet defined due to the changes that will be made with respect to the end of the first film, which will have much more similarity to the original novel of Richard Matheson and will also be influenced by the recent series of “The last of us”.

All this could be confirmed in the middle Deadline by the scriptwriter Akiva Goldsmanwho returns to the franchise after writing part number one of this post-apocalyptic story.

So far, only two actors have been confirmed in the cast and these are: Will Smith (54 years old), who will reprise his role as Dr. Robert Neville, and the actor Michael B Jordan (36 years old), who is very popular after his role in the saga of “Believe”.

Willl Smith and Michael B. Jordan confirmed for “I am legend 2”. Photo: Twitter PQT

It is unknown if Alice Braga (40 years old), who played Anna, and charlie tahan (25 years old), who played little Ethan, will return in this second part. The same goes for dash mihokcurrently 49 years old, who gave life to the infected alpha male from the first film.