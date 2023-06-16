Riot Games has unveiled details on Team Deathmatch, Valorant’s new 5v5 game mode where players can take on an enemy team across three new custom maps. In Team Deathmatch, players can choose their loadout for each stage at the start of the match or whenever they’re in base. Additionally, Weapon Generators, Healing Spheres, and Ultima Spheres can be found throughout each map. Four timed stages, players spawning every 1.5 seconds, and one key to victory: The first team to 100 kills wins. “Our goal for Team Deathmatch was to create a combat-focused experience where players could showcase their creativity and execution skills,” said Kyle Powell, Game Designer. “This mode allows players to compete with fewer restrictions in an environment that rewards bold play and quick reflexes. We’ve streamlined many aspects of Valorant to keep the action fresh and the ability to find the next fight.” Additionally, the progression system in Valorant will undergo a change, aimed at offering players new ways to earn rewards. Among the updates is the revamp of daily missions, which introduces new daily achievements called checkpoints, a new free currency called Kingdom Credits, which can be spent to unlock various ornaments, Agent Recruiting events and more. Act I of Episode 7 of Valorant begins June 27, 2023.