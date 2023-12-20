In December of last year, the singer Celine Dion54 years old, surprised everyone by saying that she was diagnosed with Stiff person syndrome (SPS). A rare disease that affects the nervous system and makes muscle mobility difficult. After making a brief appearance at a hockey game in Las Vegas, many fans speculated about his possible return to the stage. However, it seems to be an unlikely situation at the moment.

What is the illness that Céline Dion suffers from?

“I want you to know that I'm not giving up… And that I can't wait to see you again!” said the Canadian artist after canceling her tour due to this illness.

In the singer's own words, suffers from stiff person syndrome, a rare health condition. Recently, Claudette, the sister of the 'My heart will go on' singer, offered more details about the artist's current situation.

In an interview given to the French media 7 days, Claudette noted that the artist continues to work tirelessly despite losing control of her muscles. “She works hard, but she doesn't have control of her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she has always been disciplined,” she noted.

In that interview, she mentioned that Céline was suffering from “uncontrollable muscle spasms” and that she was worried given that the disease has the potential to affect the vocal cords.

The illness suffered by the singer has led her to paralyze her concerts and her musical career. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

What are the symptoms of stiff person syndrome?

Experts agree that little is known about the disease. It is usually characterized as an autoimmune pathology in which the immune system attacks its own central nervous system. According to National Institutes of Health (NIH)can be associated with other autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, thyroiditis, among others.

Symptoms may include: