The president of Argentina, the liberal Javier Mileiordered this Wednesday the deregulation of the economy through a decree with which it modifies or repeals more than 300 regulations, among them the rental and supply laws, and the labor regime.

“These reforms, of which I have only mentioned 30 of the more than 300 included, are some of those contemplated in the decree,” Milei announced in a speech broadcast on radio and television.

“The objective is to begin the path of reconstruction of the country, returning freedom and autonomy to individuals and begin to dismantle the enormous amount of regulations that have stopped, hindered and impeded economic growth in our country“he added.

The derogations include regulations that prevent the privatization of state companies, such as the oil company YPF or Aerolíneas Argentinas.

The private medical care system will also be modified.

Is contemplated the modification of the corporate law so that football clubs can become public limited companiesand satellite internet services are deregulated to allow the entry of companies like Elon Munsk's Starlink.

To be effective, this decree must be published in the Official Gazette. It will then be taken to Congress for analysis in a bicameral commission.

It would only be invalidated if it is rejected by the Chamber of Deputies and also by the Senate, constitutional lawyer Emiliano Vitaliani explained to AFP.

Milei's far-right party, La Libertad Avanza, only has 40 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies. and just seven of the 72 seats in the Senate.

AFP