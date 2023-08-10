The General direction of traffic It has planned 95 million long-distance journeys between July 1 and August 31, 2023, a figure that is derived from the fact that road mortality grows by 20% in the summer period. In addition, in summer there is an increase in accidents on conventional roads, with off-roads being the most common.

Among the most common errors detected among drivers, the so-called “left lane syndrome” stands out. Although it is not a phenomenon exclusive to this year or the holiday period, with the increase in traffic volume the number of drivers who make this error increases, which means that, on roads with two or more lanes, vehicles circulate on the left or the center when the rule says that the correct thing to do is to do it on the right, using the adjacent one only to overtake. As a consequence, the flow of traffic can be hindered.

14% of users suffer from left lane syndrome, that is, they travel in it without overtaking on a road with two lanes in the same direction. As indicated in article 31 of the General Traffic Regulations, on roads outside towns with more than one lane in the same direction, “you will normally drive along the one located furthest to the right, although you can use the rest of those in that direction when the circumstances of the traffic or the road make it advisable, provided that it does not hinder the progress of another vehicle that follows it”.

According to data from the DGT, the percentage of use of the right lane is around 60% on double-lane expressways. The “Left Lane Syndrome” is a fairly common and habitual practice whose misuse increases the chances of retentions, braking and reaches. So remember, to circulate you must use the right lane.

In addition, it is estimated that 53% of drivers do not signal their intention to pass the preceding vehicle, while 67% do not when they intend to return to the lane of origin.

As explained by Carwow, other bad practices behind the wheel are not maintaining a safe distance, having low pressure tires, traveling in the middle of the day, sitting incorrectly or wearing inappropriate shoes and clothing.

Regarding the safety distance, it is a very common effect that appears when the traffic on a road is very dense, but without getting stuck. On these occasions, the so-called accordion effect appears, which means that, when a car brakes without stopping, those following it also have to brake suddenly if they are driving very close to it without respecting the safety distance until one of them is forced to stop. completely. It is at this moment that a stoppage begins that will be prolonged for no greater reason than that many vehicles do not maintain the necessary safety distance to cushion the changes in speed typical of dense traffic.

The wheels are the only elements of the vehicle in contact with the ground, so maintaining correct pressure is essential. In summer it is common to drive with the car more loaded than usual due to luggage and the largest number of passengers, so it is essential to increase the tire pressure according to the indications in the maintenance book. In case of doubt, it is better to exceed the necessary pressure than to stay below that threshold, since the wheels do not burst due to excess pressure, but rather due to defects, due to overheating as a result of friction with the asphalt.

On the other hand, despite the false sense of security that traveling in the central hours of the day provides due to the greater number of cars, sunlight or the coincidence with a “normal” schedule, the reality is that choosing the first or last hours of the day or even at night allows you to travel with fluid traffic and without delays, less use of air conditioning due to low solar radiation, as well as lower consumption also associated with more moderate outdoor temperatures.

How to sit behind the wheel



Putting your feet up on the front dashboard or lying down on the rear seat, even with the seat belt fastened, can be extremely dangerous in the event of an accident. If a frontal collision occurs, the most common when there are traffic jams, the airbag becomes a double-edged sword since it crushes the passenger against the seat, bending the trunk in a position that can cause serious injuries or even death. Also, traveling lying down can cause the so-called “underwater effect” and get caught in an accident.

You also have to take into account the clothing. The shoes and clothing used to drive are very important as they allow better control and safety systems to work properly if necessary. Shoes such as flip-flops or espadrilles can come off the foot or get caught and hinder the driver or prevent him from stepping on the pedals properly. Driving without a shirt is also dangerous since the belt or the airbags can cause burns due to the effect of the firing systems that activate them.