Last year, the Seattle-based company decided to get rid of 27 of its 30 apparel brands, such as Lark & ​​Ro, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads.

Some of these brands are still on Amazon at the moment, as the company seeks to sell remaining inventory, but when the inventory sale is complete, the company will have only three brands left: “Amazon Essentials,” “Amazon Collection,” and “Amazon Aware.” .

Sources told the newspaper that Amazon is also getting rid of some of its own brands in the furniture sector, such as “Rivet” and “Stone & Beam”, once they run out of stock.

Exact figures for the company’s brands being phased out in other sectors are not known, but Amazon Basics, which sells a range of home goods and tech accessories, will remain the company’s focus.

“We always make decisions based on what our customers want, and we’ve learned that customers are looking to our larger brands, like Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials, for great value,” Amazon Vice President of Brands Matt Taddy told the Wall Street Journal. With high quality products at great prices.

He said Amazon is looking to weed out products that “don’t resonate with customers.”

After years of trying to build a private-label base, Amazon began downsizing last year after disappointing sales and criticism from lawmakers and others who said it might interfere with the company’s business selling other brands.

Amazon has had 243,000 products across 45 different private label brands since the company’s announcement in 2020.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon over a number of its practices, and is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

Amazon representatives are scheduled to meet with Federal Trade Commission commissioners next week as part of a formality often called “last rites” before the FTC drops its lawsuit next month.

Amazon’s private label sales make up just 1 percent of the company’s total retail sales.