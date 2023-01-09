The gathering ‘A dos bandas’ analyzes the news of FC Cartagena and Real Murcia in their respective categories. Luis Carrión’s team is experiencing the worst moment of the season and several of its fundamental players show a worrying physical level. In addition, the lack of a goal is weighing down Efesé, who is moving away from the ‘playoff’ positions. The red team continues in its best version, the one that led it to promotion to the First RFEF last season. Before facing Elda with the lead within reach, the club fully enters a transfer market with the intention of making a couple of tweaks that mainly involve hiring a center forward.