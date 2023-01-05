Argentina’s three-time championship in the World Cup in Qatar had its own soundtrack. The song ‘Boys, now we’re excited again’, the soccer adaptation of ‘Esta noche me embroracho’, by the group La Mosca, became the anthem of the Albiceleste on Arab soil from the beginning. And, in the end, with the Cup in his possession, the echo was even greater.

The song was so well received that fans in different countries decided to make their own version, and Colombia was no exception. However, in the country, the letter seems not to have been well received by Internet users, who have not kept their jokes.

Colombia, ‘we are going to be world champion’?

“I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel of the Malvinas kids, which I will never forget. I can’t explain it to you, because you won’t understand the finals we lost, how many years I cried for her. But that ended because in the Maracaná the final with the brazucas was won again by dad”, is the lyrics of the song of the three-time world champion team.

“I was born in Colombia, land of the ‘Pibe’ and Radamel of the 2001 champion that I will never forget, I can’t explain it to you, because you won’t understand, they stole our ‘brazu…’ and the English too, but it’s all over with Luis Díaz and Carrascal, with Asprilla and Sinisterra we will win again. Partners, now we are excited again, we are going to win that cup, we are going to be world champion. And we can see Freddy in the sky, with Andrés and the Condor, encouraging James”, is the lyrics of the Colombian version.

Internet users react with memes to the version made here.

