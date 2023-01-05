Today more than ever many brands and companies include in their models people with all types of body, skin, sexual orientation and other diversities, which is why the complaint of a netizen who denounced that the social network TikTok closed his account after having posted a video where he shows how it is have cystic acne.

In the era of positivity in terms of body and skin types, the complaint that has been made has attracted powerful attention on virtual platforms. Eva-Marie Grant, 16 years oldwho pointed out that TikTok had closed his account after posting a video showing the consequences of having cystic acne.

According to the statements that the young woman from North Yorkshire, Englandthe dissemination of the images that he posted was intended to put aside all those negative stereotypes that are held in relation to said skin disease.

“They didn’t think it was because of my skin, because it was horrible content,” said the 16-year-old girl in an interview with BBC Radio York.

It was in this way that, determined to recover her account on the ByteDance social network in order to be able to talk about acne to titokers, the netizen sent an email to TikTok, at the same time that she created a new account the next day.

“The fact that you have imperfections on the outside does not mean that you are not beautiful,” said Eva, who, despite her acne, participates in beauty pageants.

It should be noted that the adolescent has suffered from this condition for years, even, he indicated, the condition of his skin worsened so much that there was a time when he didn’t want to leave his housealthough over the years the treatment has helped her a lot, and now she seeks to encourage other people who suffer the same as her.

After the Eva-Marie Grant case went viral on social media, a TikTok representative pointed out that the company often makes mistakes when it comes to removing content. In addition, he disclosed that the young woman’s account had been reactivated.

“We understand that sometimes we don’t make the right decisions as moderators and we have reactivated Eva’s account. We hope Eva continues to use TikTok to offer encouragement and advice to others and to share her story,” she commented.