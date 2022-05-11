NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, after data showed US consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fueling fears of rapid monetary tightening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.50 points at the open, or 0.12 percent, to 32,123.24 points. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index opened, down 10.97 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,990.08 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 92.10 points, or 0.78 percent, to 11,645.57 points.