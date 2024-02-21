The VW Scirocco returns and makes ANOTHER LL Cool J-esque comeback.

What is it with nice Volkswagens that don't catch on enough? It's not that the Wolfsburgers don't try, but every time they come out with a nice car, you don't buy it enough. Think of the Eos, Golf Cabrio, Scirocco, Corrado and soon also the T-Roc Cabrio. Admittedly, we can still understand the latter because that was a very special niche.

We miss the Volkswagen Scirocco the most. All the advantages of a Golf, but in a fun, sporty and attractive package. The compact coupe came onto the market in 1976 and lasted until 1992. It was then succeeded by the Corrado, which in turn had no successor. In 2008, a new Scirocco appeared there and was built until 2017.

SVW Scirocco returns: yay!

But good news: the Scirocco is returning! That reports Coach. According to the British quality publication (no irony, they are really well informed there), Volkswagen wants to go back to basics in terms of design. It will not be a retro mobile, but Giugiaro's original lines are the inspiration for the new model.

Of course, it is far too expensive to develop a sports car solely for one brand. You know why: high development costs and low sales. That's why most of the original Volkswagens were shot. No, in this case Volkswagen will collaborate with Audi, Cupra and Porsche. It is not entirely coincidental that these are also the brands that Volkswagen AG manages.

At Porsche they will use the basis for the Porsche 718 (Cayman and Boxster). Audi can therefore still provide the TT with a successor and in the case of Cupra it would be a DarkRebel Coupé. In itself, a sports car would not look out of place in a range for a brand with sporting pretensions. The proposal is now ready, it is now up to the big boss – CEO Thomas Schäfer – to give his approval.

Technology

The Scirocco is positioned above the new Golf 9 (also the successor to the ID.3). Special: the Scirocco does not use Golf technology. That is special, because without exception the Scirocco was largely identical to the Golf under the skin. The Scirocco will be placed on the PPE platform and will therefore be fully electric. This platform has been specifically developed to be as low as possible, just like that of the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan (which are on the J1 platform).

This sounds logical, but don't forget that with an EV you are dealing with batteries. In most cases the battery is the floor, but in the new Volkswagen Scirocco the battery is intended to be in the center tunnel and behind the passenger compartment. This should provide a nicer side view (EVs are often ugly) and an interesting weight distribution.

It is also special that the standard Scirocco will get rear-wheel drive! The more powerful variants will have all-wheel drive. That is the advantage of the Porsche platform. Speaking of that platform, there are two variants. The first is the short wheelbase one, for the Porsche and Cupra. The Audi and VW version get a longer wheelbase and an extra row of seats. In terms of power, the entry-level Scirocco should be around 300 hp, with a 400 hp Scirocco R with four-wheel drive as the top model. If Schäfer likes the idea, the new VW Scirocco will return in 2028.

Photo credits header: VW Scirocco R on the Nordschleife by @kuifje via Autoblog Spots!

