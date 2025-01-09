Von der Leyen and Costa respond to Trump in unison: “The EU will always protect its citizens and the integrity of its democracies and freedoms”

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Council, António Costa, launched a joint message this Thursday to the next US president, Donald Trump, in which they affirm that the community bloc “will always protect its citizens and the integrity of their democracies and freedoms” after the expansionist threats of the US president-elect against territories such as Greenland.

In a coordinated message that both leaders published at the same time on their social networks, the German and the Portuguese highlight that Washington is “one of the closest partners” of the club and showed their commitment to “strengthening the transatlantic union” and having a relationship “positive” with the new executive.

“It is essential for the EU to protect and strengthen our fundamental democratic values, make our economy more competitive and sustainable, expand our global network of partnerships and invest more in our security,” they wrote.

“The EU will always protect our citizens and the integrity of our democracies and freedoms,” they added, before showing their confidence that they will maintain a “positive relationship” with the new US administration led by Trump that is “based on our common values ​​and shared interests.” “In a difficult world, Europe and the United States are stronger together,” they stressed.

The publication of this coordinated message by Von der Leyen and Costa coincides with the controversy caused by the interest of the new tenant of the White House in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, without ruling out economic coercion, including military.

“The sovereignty of the States must be respected,” the community Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Anitta Hipper, told EFE today, recalling that Denmark, an EU member state, and the United States have been “strong allies for decades.” “We trust that this will continue,” he stressed.

Regarding the EU, Hipper stated that “he will work towards a strong transatlantic agenda with the next US administration.”

“Cooperation and shared leadership between the EU and the US are fundamental to addressing global challenges, including the threat posed by Russia, North Korea and Iran,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that the United States is the EU’s main strategic partner in promoting peace and stability around the world and that the Twenty-Seven hope that “this strong cooperation will continue.”

Along the same lines, they also spoke both the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the French Governmentwhich even described Trump’s claims on the island of Greenland as “a form of imperialism,” in the words of an Elysée spokesperson.

The last week has also been dominated by the behavior of billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network

This behavior has provoked reactions such as that of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who charged against the fact that the “extreme right-wing international” led “by the richest man on the planet”, in reference to Musk, attacks institutions, incites hatred and call to support the heirs of Nazism in Germany.

Trump shows his expansionist desires and does not rule out using the army to take the Panama Canal and Greenland

Also the acting Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, asked this Thursday that the European Commission intervene against the use of social networks by “rich and powerful men” to destabilize the democracies of the European Union.