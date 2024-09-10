France | Pesto sold in local markets is suspected of causing botulism cases in France

France|According to the World Health Organization, botulism can potentially be fatal.

in France five probable cases of botulism related to pesto have been detected, the French Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

The news agency Reuters reported on the matter.

The pesto that caused the possible poisonings was sold in a local market in France.

The pesto was made by a small local producer. The possibly contaminated pesto was withdrawn from the market and samples have been taken for analysis.

Botulism is primarily caused by eating improperly processed foods, Reuters reports.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), botulism can potentially be fatal if the right treatment is not received in time. However, according to the WHO, botulism is rare.

According to the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), botulism causes symptoms of paralysis of the nervous system, and the first symptoms can be, for example, difficulty swallowing, visual disturbances and difficulty speaking.

Botulism is treated with antidote, WHO says.