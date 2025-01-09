The cold has taken over the capital, but this does not mean that you have to stay at home. This weekend, Madrid hosts many different plans to do with friends or family. In addition, this Sunday is the last day on which the city will host the exhibition ‘The Berlin Wall. A world divided’, to which thousands of people have attended since its inauguration more than a year ago.

ABC offers you this and other leisure activities from this Thursday, January 9 until next Sunday.

Until February 22 La Bien Querida inaugurates the Inverfest

A concert by La Bien Querida opens the Inverfest in La Riviera this Thursday, a series of winter concerts that Madrid organizes every year during the months of January and February to celebrate the beginning of the new year.

La Bien Querida concert poster



MADRID CITY COUNCIL





Visit El Capricho park

Spend an afternoon with the romantic temples, gardens and monuments of El Capricho Park. This historic garden located in Barajas has just turned 50 years old. The labyrinths, fountains, sculptures, a pond and a small palace, that of the Dukes of Osuna, are some of the elements that have made it one of the most picturesque spaces in the capital.









El Capricho Park, in Alameda de Osuna



Tania Sieira





Until March 16 Tomorrowland Immersive Experience

The immersive Tomorrowland experience visits La Sala de Cristal at the Movistar Arena every day until March of this year. This event offers an incredible immersive audiovisual experience for all audiences, allowing you to experience the magic of the legendary Tomorrowland electronic music festival.

Where: The Crystal Room of the Movistar Arena

When: Monday to Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Price: From 18.50 euros

Until February 2 An exhibition tour of ‘The Legend of the Titanic’

With virtual reality. sensory and 5D experiences, warehouse 16 of Matadero recreates the tragic and everyday moments of the history of the famous liner

Exhibition ‘The Legend of the Titanic’, in Matadero



Ernesto Agudo





Where: Nave 16 of Matadero

When: Monday to Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Price: Up to 23.40 euros

Until January 12 The Berlin Wall. A world divided

More than 300 original objects, videos and real testimonies from those who lived on both sides of the wall for almost three decades, from 1961 to 1989. The Castellana Room 214, of Fundación Canal, hosts the first large-scale traveling exhibition on the Berlin Wall .

ABC





Where: Sala Castellana 214, in Fundación Canal

When: Monday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

Price: From 12.60 euros

