The Isotta Fraschini will not be at the start of the Lone Star Le Mans, the sixth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which will take place in Austin next week, nor for the remaining rounds scheduled at Fuji and Bahrain.

The disagreements with Team Duqueine, which had taken on the task of managing the Tipo 6-C, took an ugly turn after the first few months of the 2024 season, which has already started with some delays.

As we know, in November 2023 the French team took over from Vector Sport in the participation agreements in the series with the Milanese manufacturer’s Hypercar, bringing Jean-Karl Vernay as lead driver and choosing to bet on two young Silvers, namely Antonio Serravalle and Carl Wattana Bennett, both accompanied by sponsors who could help finance the program.

Moreover, Bennett himself had arrived just three weeks before the start of the championship to replace Alejandro García, who after testing the car got into trouble in January without keeping the promises made during the winter to those who supported him financially.

#11 Isotta Fraschini Isotta Fraschini Type6-C: Antonio Serravalle, Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

At its debut in Qatar, the Isotta Fraschini showed up with very few tests under its belt and, in the following stages, only the efforts of the men from Michelotto Engineering in the development phase at the Veneto headquarters ensured that the hybrid prototype was able to improve its performance at each session, even finishing the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a very honest 14th place without any technical problems.

In the meantime, Team Duqueine did not contribute to continuing the adventure with track tests, maintaining the agreements made; despite the Tipo 6 #11 already being on its way to Texas, the conditions for continuing the partnership with the transalpine team have therefore disappeared.

While the dispute will move for obvious reasons to the competent courts, the top management of Isotta Fraschini have chosen to interrupt the season here and redirect their efforts

resources towards the restructuring of the sports program and the expansion of initiatives for track and road cars, as explained in the official note issued.

“We are immensely proud of the results achieved in our debut season. Competing in the WEC has been an honour and an incredible experience, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as the highlight,” said Miguel Valldecabres, Motorsport Director and CEO of Isotta Fraschini.

“This very difficult decision has not been taken lightly, but it allows us to build on the experiences gained, promoting the growth of our brand and the development of our products in both the racing and hypercar markets.”

“As a new manufacturer with great ambitions, not continuing in the WEC in 2024 is a strategic obligation to preserve our resources and ensure the continuity of our project.”

“Despite this difficult setback, we are excited about what lies ahead. Our journey as a performance brand continues and we look forward to reaching new heights.”

The future on the track of Isotta Fraschini will now be a very important puzzle to solve because from next year the manufacturers who register for the HYPERCAR class of the FIA ​​WEC will be required to field two cars.

It has not yet been specified whether these can be prepared by two different teams or by the same one, which could have a significant impact on finding more resources from more parties in the event that the first solution is approved.

The fact remains that the grid of the FIA ​​WEC Premier Class is now down to 18 prototypes and, consequently, in 2025 the remaining places risk being played out mainly by private cars if there is no solution that can guarantee Isotta Fraschini a new entry with certainties to complete the year.

“Isotta Fraschini expresses its sincere gratitude to its sponsors, drivers, partners and fans for their unwavering support during this inaugural season. The company also thanks the WEC and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) for their support and looks forward to a possible return in the near future,” the statement concluded.