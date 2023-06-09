Independiente Santa Fe beat Universitario de Perú 2-0 this Thursday for the fifth date of Group H of the Copa Sudamericana 2023.

Hugo Rodallega opened the scoring at the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá with a shot from outside the area at minute 27 and Neyder Moreno doubled the lead with a counterattack at minute 78.

The Peruvian team played most of the game with one player less due to the expulsion of Nelson Cabanillas at minute 12 for a reckless kick to the head of an opponent that earned him a direct red card.

And in the middle of the rough game, it went unnoticed an unusual attack by the central defender from Santa Fe Marlon Torres. However, this Friday is a trend in different international football portals due to the criticism that the event has received.

Unusual aggression by Marlon Torres

In the video of the moment, Marlon Torres is seen playing a ball with Alex Valera, from the Peruvian team, in the 17th minute of the first half.

Then, when the rival falls, The Colombian central defender seems to insert his hand into the rival’s buttocks.



The unusual play is rejected and compared on social networks with what the Chilean Gonzalo Jara did with the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani in the 2015 Copa América, who was punished for a similar action.

Was it red for Marlon Torres?

According to arbitration analyst José Borda, the commitment judge and the VAR team omitted the red card to the Santa Fe player, since the regulations stipulate that “If a player acts in an offensive, insulting or humiliating way against the rival, he must be sent off.”

BUT WHAT IS THIS!

In the South American game @Santa Fe vs @Academic Marlon Torres carried out this action on Ancajima. “If a player acts in an offensive, insulting or humiliating way against the rival, he must be sent off.” The Chilean referee González and the VAR omitted the Red pic.twitter.com/p6wtwGfb6j – joseborda (@joseborda1) June 9, 2023

With the victory, Santa Fe reached seven points, the same as Universitario has, but the Peruvians keep second place because they have scored one more goal in the group stage.

On the final date, agreed for the week of June 28the cardinals will play the pass to the round of 16 at home against the Brazilian Goiás, leader of the Group with 9 units.

Universitario will receive the Argentine Gimnasia La Plata in Lima, who is bottom with 4 points but still has chances to advance.

*With AFP