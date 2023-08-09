Brazil International surprised by eliminating the Argentine from the Copa Libertadores 2023 riverplate, one of the candidates for the title, and advance to the quarterfinals by beating him 9-8 on penalties and 2-1 in the 90 minutes of a tense match played this Tuesday in Porto Alegre.

The Argentinian Defender Gabriel Market (70) and the midfielder Allan Patrick (78) put the Brazilians ahead, who were ready to settle the series in regulation time, when the Paraguayan defender robert rojas (90) discounted and sent the key to the definition from the twelve steps.

not to believe

The first leg, played last week in Buenos Aires, was 2-1 in favor of the Millionaire. After 18 shots from the white point, the ‘red gauchos’ advanced in search of their third crown, due to the fact that Pablo Solari His shot was disallowed for hitting it with both feet and Rojas smashed his shot off the crossbar.

“It was a fantastic night. We suffered, but this is Inter, we deserved to qualify”, said the Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, author of the winning penalty. Inter will clash in the quarterfinals against Bolívar from Bolivia, who also surprised by eliminating defending runner-up, Paranaense Athletic, in a match played simultaneously in the Brazilian city of Curitiba (south).

duel of friends

The classification is a relief for the Argentine DT Eduardo Coudet, who since he took over the Brazilian eleven, on July 19, had not won (two losses, two draws). El Chacho prevailed in a highly disputed duel against his friend Martin Demichelis, former teammate as a footballer in the River champion of the Clausura tournaments of 2002 and 2003.

Demichelis surprised by starting Solari, author of the two goals in the first leg, and sending creative Ignacio Fernández to the bench. His tactical intentions with that movement were not entirely clear, since the Millionaire protected himself in the first minutes and an injury to the captain and brand midfielder, Enzo Perez, forced me to remove the board (39) sooner than expected.

🔴 DEBATE: WAS RIVER BETRAYED BY THE VAR IN THE SOLARI CRIMINAL?❗️ 😳 El Millo did not expect the controversial system to fail against him. 🧐 Did he touch her 2 times? They did not show the ruling for which she was annulled.pic.twitter.com/2K4i27XyNs – Argentine Soccer News (@FanPrensa) August 9, 2023

Nacho Fernandez replaced him, hinting that DT was looking to control the ball, lost in the midst of the red efforts to even out the series soon at the Beira-Rio World Cup stadium.

Without great chances of scoring in any area, emotions arose due to an alleged penalty committed by Enzo Díaz against Fabricio Bustos (36), insistently claimed by the locals. Since then the game was played with high revolutions and with River away from Rochet, a great figure in Argentina.

Goal from an acquaintance

With Rodrigo Aliendro Only in the mark, River lost the midfield and Inter was emboldened to match the board with a man of red blood: Mercado, who defended the shirt of the crossed red band between 2012 and 2016. The full-back turned center-back headed a corner from Wanderson, the ball crashed off Franco Armani’s crossbar and crossed the line.

Coudet, taking advantage of the emotional boost, went for everything by accompanying the willful Ecuadorian attacker Enner Valencia with another center forward, Luiz Adriano, with whom he had a scuffle in the 2-2 draw against Corinthians on Saturday for the Brasileirao.

But any eventual tension quickly vanished thanks to a goal from Alan Patrick with the aroma of burial: the captain made it 2-0 with a free kick that grazed Leandro González Pirez and dislodged Armani. Close to elimination, Demichelis entered offensive cards like Esequiel Barco and Agustin Palavecino.

When everything seemed lost, Palavecino took a corner that found Rojas entering the area in a spectacular way and putting the equality of the series in extremis. Inter, however, pulled themselves together on penalties and left out the only team that has faced the recent dominance of the Brazilians in the Libertadores.

