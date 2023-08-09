Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, August 9, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Sports Pereira

Deportivo Pereira celebrates a goal in Copa Libertadores.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Deportivo Pereira celebrates a goal in Copa Libertadores.

Deportivo Pereira wants to continue making its history in the Copa Libertadores.

ESPN3
10 AM ATP Toronto, First and Second Round.

ESPN2
12 M. Soccer, friendly, Salzburg vs. Inter.
6:30 PM I. del Valle vs. Deportivo Pereira.

STAR+
1:20 PM Football, friendly, Milan vs. Panathinaikos.
2 PM Carabao Cup, Wrexham vs. Wigan.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. Atlético Mineiro.

ESPN4
4:45 PM South American Cup, Goiás vs. LP students.

ESPN
6:30 PM Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors vs. National.

SPORTS

