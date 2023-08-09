Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, August 9, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Deportivo Pereira celebrates a goal in Copa Libertadores.
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Deportivo Pereira celebrates a goal in Copa Libertadores.
Deportivo Pereira wants to continue making its history in the Copa Libertadores.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ESPN3
10 AM ATP Toronto, First and Second Round.
ESPN2
12 M. Soccer, friendly, Salzburg vs. Inter.
6:30 PM I. del Valle vs. Deportivo Pereira.
STAR+
1:20 PM Football, friendly, Milan vs. Panathinaikos.
2 PM Carabao Cup, Wrexham vs. Wigan.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. Atlético Mineiro.
ESPN4
4:45 PM South American Cup, Goiás vs. LP students.
ESPN
6:30 PM Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors vs. National.
SPORTS
#Sports #programming #Colombia #Wednesday #August
