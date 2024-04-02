A new act of vigilante justice was spread on social networks when a group of residents caught a thief who had stolen a colleague's motorcycle. The delivery men hit him and found the exact place where the vehicle was located.

What is known?

The Argentine news outlet 'TN' shared that a group of 15 people, belonging to a well-known 'delivery' application, sympathized with their colleague after learning that his means of work had been stolen. As seen in the video broadcast by social network X, the delivery drivers were from the company Pedidos Ya.

The robbery occurred in Ituzaingó and, with the data that the affected worker gave to the delivery drivers, they identified the subject, who was found on Juan B. Kiernan and San Juan streets, in the town of Villa Tesei, Hurlingham district, Argentina . His home was located there, where he kept the stolen vehicle.

According to 'La Nación', from the moment they captured him, the domiciliaries went in a caravan to the subject's residence. “We want the motorcycle”is the phrase that several drivers repeated during the footage.

After a few minutes of travel, they arrived at the location and, leaning out of the window, the delivery men began to yell at the person inside to return the motorcycle, which was identified as a Mondial LD110.

The alleged criminal begged to be released, while they hit him on the head with a helmet. “Please, I'm begging you,” the man begged.

Moments later, everyone was seen inside the garage and, in the background, a person who had knowledge of the theft. “Call the police so they can also file a case against these for robbery”says a worker.

According to Argentine media, the motorcycle was recovered by the workers, who by force managed to get their hands on the vehicle again.

“Orders Now” Because a group of workers caught the motorcycle thief and accompanied him to his house where he had hidden it to recover it. pic.twitter.com/Lq6tMA6ExR — Trends in Argentina (@becauseTTarg) March 31, 2024

They denounce the delivery people

According to 'TN', things did not stop there, after they were domiciled from Pedidos Ya they left the house, Police from the Hurlingham Patrol Command were present at the scene.

With the assistance of the authorities, the alleged criminals reported them for the beating and search of their home. The news outlet revealed that the case was left in the hands of UFIJ No. 3 of the Judicial Department of Morón, in charge of prosecutor Valeria Courtade, who opened the investigation for “illegal investigation.”

Couple of thieves carry out millionaire robbery

