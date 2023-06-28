Joseph Zieler, a man sentenced to death penalty was the protagonist of a brutal attack in the middle of a hearing in Lee County, United States, after attack your own attorney in court with an elbow.

As reported by the newspaper daily mail, Joseph Zieler was charged and convicted of sexually abusing 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her nanny, 32-year-old Lisa Story. The events occurred in 1990 in Cape Coral, in the southwest of the state of Florida.

The 61-year-old man arrived at the hearing in a United States court to hear the death sentence for the case of rape and murder of the two victims, in a process that spanned more than three decades and it was possible to clarify in 2016 thanks to a DNA test.

The man was guarded by two police officers.

Zieler entered the place escorted by two policemen and with handcuffs in his hands, a few seconds in court, the defendant asked that the cameras that were recording the hearing be removed.

After this, the man approached his lawyer, Kevin Shirley, to say a few words to him apparently, but his reaction was to take an elbow, impacting the jaw and face of the defense attorney.

The judge of the case Robert Branning, he ordered the policemen who were guarding Zieler to take him out of court to proceed with the reading of the sentence, where he was sentenced to death.

Convicted double-murderer Joseph Zieler elbows his attorney in the face ahead of his sentencing Monday. He was quickly tackled to the ground by bailiffs. pic.twitter.com/vkMmPXZbka — Gage Goulding – NBC2 (@GageGoulding) June 26, 2023

The defense lawyer spoke about what happened in the United States court



When leaving the premises, Kevin Shirley was consulted by the chain Fox 4 for the blow he received to his face and explained that he was fine, arguing that he had received much heavier blows.

“It seemed like he didn’t want the microphones to pick up our conversation, so He waved me down and I leaned over and hit me. (…) I have received stronger blows from a boxer”.

