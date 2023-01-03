Unfortunately, ‘close’ only counts for jeu des boules. And with a hand grenade. In other cases, “near” simply means “not at all.” This driver is very ‘close’ to avoiding a crash, but the whole thing still ends completely in tears. The crash below with a Lamborghini Huracán Performante happens in Hong Kong.

The rear of the Huracán Performante breaks up, but the driver seems to be able to limit the damage. The car taps the curb with a rim and the situation seems briefly under control. Unfortunately, the damage is more substantial than expected, because the Huracán turns out to be uncontrollable and still crashes into the white van, which in turn ends up against the wall.

The occupants of the car in which we ride audibly enjoy the crash that takes place in front of them. During the second moment – ​​in which the van also has to believe it – our cameramen are a little less cheerful. Presumably the occupants of the Lamborghini and the white van are not very happy either. Small assumption on our part.