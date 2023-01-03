The Estonian Football Union urged not to criticize players for a photo with coach Karpin

The head of the Estonian Football Union, Aivar Pohlak, stood up for the players criticized for the photo with the coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin. His words convey Delphi.

“At the human level, in addition to compassion and helping those in need, we must think about not losing important human rights. Including the right to know people who think differently and the right to meet them,” he said. Pohlak urged to maintain communication, friendship and love between people, despite the circumstances.

Earlier, the MTU Jalgpallihaigla fan association expressed dissatisfaction with the publication of a photograph in which, in addition to Karpin, Estonian national team captain Konstantin Vasiliev, midfielder Sergei Zenev, ex-player Andrei Stepanov, assistant head coach Andres Oper and others were present.

“As citizens of Estonia and representatives of the national team, they have a moral obligation to uphold the same values ​​that both the Estonian state and most of Europe stand for,” the representatives of the organization said. A vote was also organized to strip Vasiliev of the captain’s armband.