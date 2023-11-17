United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who handles foreign relations for Joe Biden’s government, was in the front row of the audience while The president was answering questions from journalists about his meeting with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping.

Not only was he in the front row, but he was in the shot of a television broadcast when Biden responded to an awkward question: “Do you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?”

“Look, it is. “He is a dictator in the sense that he is a guy who runs a country that is communist and is based on a totally different form of government than ours,” was Biden’s response.

And Blinken suffered it. This could be seen from the gesture he made – and which was televised – when he heard Biden’s words, which he knew would bring him problems, after a cordial meeting that had been good news for the department he heads.

“Secretary Blinken’s desperate body language after President Biden – after a long-sought meeting with his Chinese counterpart – called President Xi a dictator is priceless,” wrote former Italian diplomat Marco Carnelos on the social network video, which went viral on social networks.

“Twelve months of hard work and diplomacy flushed down the toilet with a simple word,” he added.

Indeed, that word brought problems.

When asked about Biden’s statements, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “This type of speech is extremely erroneous and is irresponsible political manipulation. “China is firmly opposed.”

“I have to point out that there are always people with ulterior motives who try to sow discord to ruin relations between the United States and China, and in this case they are not going to be successful either,” the official added.

Wednesday was the second time that Biden called Xi a “dictator.” Referring in June to the “Chinese spy balloon” crisis earlier this year, Biden said that “the reason (the Chinese president) got so angry” when it happened “is because he didn’t know that (the device) It was there”.

And he stated: “It is very embarrassing for dictators when they do not know what happened.” “When (the balloon) was shot down he (Xi Jinping) was very embarrassed and denied that it was even there,” he said then.

This was the meeting between Biden and Xi

Biden and Xi met in person for the first time in a year on Wednesday in California, on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC).

The US president called the meeting “productive” after China agreed to take steps to reduce the production of ingredients for fentanyl, which is at the center of a public health crisis in the United States.

Biden and Xi agreed to restore direct high-level military communications that were interrupted ten months ago, when the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon in its airspace.

US President Joe Biden (L) bids farewell to Chinese President Xi Jinping after the meeting in San Francisco.

For his part, Xi highlighted the importance of “managing differences” between both powers “effectively” and noted that the Taiwan issue is the most “important and delicate” of bilateral relations. According to the Chinese president, the United States should stop arming the island.

In later statements, during a dinner with businessmen, Xi said China “does not intend to go to war with anyone, “It will not fight either a cold war or a hot war.” And he added that his country is committed to “peaceful development to build a community of shared future for humanity.”

“Peace, friendship and harmony are values ​​rooted in Chinese civilization, and what the Chinese people oppose is war, what they want is stability and what they hope for is lasting world peace,” he added.

