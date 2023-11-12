Veronica Linares She is a renowned Peruvian journalist and television presenter who has earned the affection of the public. She began her work as a reporter and currently hosts the morning program ‘América Noticias: Primera Edition’ alongside Federico Salazar. In addition to this, she has her own YouTube channel, in which she interviews different characters from the world of entertainment. Now, the popular host surprised her fans by revealing, in one of her videos, the real reason why her father did not want her to get involved in the world of journalism.

Why didn’t Verónica Linares’ father want her to study Journalism?

In a recent conversation that Verónica Linares had with the actress Gianella Neyra for her YouTube channel, ‘La Linares’, the channel 4 news host surprised her followers by revealing that her father did not want her to pursue a career in Journalism. but that he would dedicate himself to studying Law.

This was because, years ago and in the midst of the danger that this profession implied due to terrorism, for the television presenter’s father, journalists were not seen very well. “My dad didn’t want me to be a journalist because (for him) I was going to be a drunk, a drug addict and a smoker; I mean, imagine (that she was) an actress? Worse“, expressed Verónica Linares.

Therefore, in order to become one of the most representative figures of journalism in Peru, she had to lie to her father: she made him believe that she had entered the Women’s University of the Sacred Heart (Unife) to become a lawyer.

“My father believed that I was not going to study Journalism, I told him: ‘I’m going to study Law, Dad, but first I’m going to do general studies. From there Law. But it never (happened),'” Verónica Linares revealed in a interview with Carlos Carlín.

Who is Verónica Linares’ current partner?

The popular host of channel 4, Verónica Linares, married Alfredo Rivero, father of her children and a prominent lawyer specializing in the retail sector, in April of this year.