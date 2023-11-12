Doctors provide update on situation in Al-Shifa hospital: ‘No one hears us’

Several doctors and surgeons from Al-Shifa Hospital provided an update on the dire situation in the hospital on Saturday. Due to the shortage of fuel and electricity, 2 of the 39 premature babies died because their incubators stopped working, according to hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya.

The Israeli army reportedly said it would evacuate the babies on Sunday, but Abu Salmiya says according to The New York Times that this is not true and that the hospital has not heard anything from Israel.

“We’re almost certain we’re alone now. No one hears us,” says surgeon Mohammed Obeid against Doctors Without Borders. “There is no electricity. There is no water. There is no food. Our team is exhausted.” CNN reported on Saturday that operations are performed in the hospital by candlelight.

Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a plastic surgeon, says to Reuters news agency that Al-Shifa Hospital has been bombed continuously since Friday evening. According to the doctor, the building is almost completely out of use. Patients, doctors and nurses have fled. “Those staying in Al-Shifa hospital have decided that they are as good as dead,” El Mokhallalati said.