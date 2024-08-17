The developer notes that the arcana introduced with the patch, called Darkani (hence the name of the update) should be considered experimental and subject to future changes. Of course, Vampire Survivors patch 1.11 also fixes some residual bugs.

Poncle has launched update 1.11 of his mega hit Vampire Survivors This is a free mega patch called “The Darkasso” which adds a lot of new content for everyone:

The release note details all the new features, such as the new level, Room 1665 which, it is explained, “is unlocked by casting the ‘forbiddenbox’ spells in the Secrets menu.” Poncle describes it as “an extremely challenging level that will strip you of the power of most relics. Enemies become stronger as you progress. You’ll need to eliminate around 100 enemies to complete a room and move on to the next. Regular light sources are scarce, but provide rewards for completing each room.”

The launch of the Darkasso update was also an opportunity to remember the upcoming launch of Vampire Survivors on PlayStation consoles. It will be on August 29, 2024 and the game will already contain the 1.11 update.

Poncle also clarified the Trophies. When asked, “Will the PlayStation version have a platinum trophy?” he replied, “Yes. There will be two PlayStation versions, one for PS4 and one for PS5, and they will have two separate trophy lists, each with a platinum trophy (you will receive both the PS4 and PS5 versions, regardless of which one you purchase).”