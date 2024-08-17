In short, despite the criticism it is receiving from its community for content, microtransactions and the like, we can consider it a commercially solid title. The game is available on PC, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, but It’s unclear how the numbers are split between platforms .

Developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Games have revealed the Mortal Kombat 1 updated sales data which continues to do well around the world. In a press release they stated that has sold more than 4 million copies globally .

Sales comparison

Last November, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told investors that Mortal Kombat 1 had sold nearly 3 million copies in less than two months since its September 19 launch. The 3 million mark was reached in January 2024. So, in the last seven months, it has sold another million copies.

It must be said that Mortal Kombat 1’s figures don’t even come close to those of Mortal Kombat 11, which sold 15 million copies in its entire lifespan. Mortal Kombat X follows with more than 12 million copies. In total, The Mortal Kombat series has sold more than 80 million units.

For the sake of comparison within the genre, Street Fighter 6 (June 2, 2023) has sold 3.7 million units to date (as of June 30, 2024), while Tekken 8 (January 25, 2024) sold 2 million copies in its first month (the latest known figure).