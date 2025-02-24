The anniversary of the war has congregated in Ukraine a dozen leaders in Europe and Canada. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, was one of the attendees to the International Support Summit to Ukraine and took advantage of his turn of the word to announce … A military aid package valued at 1 billion euros. «We are willing to continue lending Military assistance and equipment with more determination than in the past. I am willing to announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine by value of 1,000 million euros (1,040 million dollars) in 2025 ».

The Spanish government concrete with this item that support for Ukraine «The necessary time will be maintained». Madrid, for the second consecutive year, allocates 1 billion euros to sustain the warlike effort of Ukraine. This new section of aid is integrated into the “Security Cooperation Agreement” for ten years, ratified by Spain and Ukraine during a visit from Zelenski to Madrid in May.

Sanchez assured during his statement in front of Zelenski and the rest of the European leaders of the EU and the Prime Minister of Canada that only kyiv can decide his future. For which peace is effective, Sánchez argues, only a fire can be realized. «Ukraine must win a fair and lasting peace. This depends on the freedom, security and future of all Europeans ». The Spanish president has also emphasized the importance of the community future of Ukraine «we must ensure that Ukraine soon adheres to the EU. The adhesion of Ukraine to the EU is the biggest victory of the Ukrainian people“

Pedro Sánchez arrived at the first hour’s train station on Monday. In first public statements the Spanish President wanted to show the iron support from the country invaded Russia. «Spain is with Ukraine. Three years after the beginning of Russian aggression, our commitment to the Ukrainian people remains intact ». After a tribute to the fallen soldiers in the Plaza de la Independencia, the group of leaders began the press conference. During the speeches, the air alarm rose throughout the country after the take -off of a Russian hunt.

Almost 40 state representatives wanted to attend to the high level meeting of kyiv. Although most leaders – such as Turkish President Erdogan or British Prime Minister Keir Starmer – sent videos containing support statements to Ukraine. In addition to those of the Nordic countries, the three Baltic states, Iceland and Canada, also the high European officials were also present: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, who directs the Council of Europe.