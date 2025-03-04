



Extraordinary history in the Champions League of the real Madrid The dynamics of champion of the Atlético de Madrid In the first leg of the Eighth final of the maximum continental competition that will be played this Tuesday, March 4 in the Santiago Bernabéu.

It will be the first of two large nights for the capital’s teams in this tie, where those of Diego Pablo Simeone They have never managed to eliminate those of Carlo Ancelotti in a tie in the old continent.

The whites, who had to see them before the City in the ‘playoff’, come to the appointment with defeat and bad image against Betis, while the rojiblancos come from beating at home at the Athletic Bilbao, a victory with which they remain in the fight for the league title.

Real Madrid will play against Atlético its 500 match in the European Cup! – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) March 3, 2025

Real Madrid He has only lost one of his last 17 games in the elimination phase of the Champions League League (11 wins and 5 draws), and is undefeated in nine (5 victories and 4 draws) since he suffered the only defeat on this streak (0-4 away from home against Manchester City in the semifinals of the 2022-23 course. On the side of the side of the Atlético de Madrid, has lost each of its last three games as a visitor in the elimination phase of the Champions League (0-1 against Manchester City, 0-1 against Inter Milan and 2-4 against Borussia Dortmund).









Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Pablo Simeone will have important absences and have several of their players with a threat of sanction. It is worse the Italian, who will not be able to count on up to five players, four of them due to injury. Dani Carvajal and Éder Militao They have known grave injuries, to which we must add to Jesús Vallejo -What does not count for your technician- and a Ceballos who was injured in a cup against Real Sociedad and will be two months off. Jude Bellingham The game is also lost after seeing its third yellow as far as competition against Manchester City. The last absence is that of Fede Valverdethat with muscular problems that have made him miss the last games – the Cup against Real Sociedad, and that of the League against Betis – will keep him out of the first leg.

In Real Madrid there are up to six players threatened with sanction. White warnings are Antonio Rüdiger, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Endrick.

Quieter is the situation in Atlético de Madrid, which will not be able to count on its two injured, Koke Resurrection and César Azpilicueta. As for the warning, the risk is reduced to only two players: the Uruguayan José María Giménez and the Argentine Ángel Correa.

Probable Real Madrid alignment against Atlético de Madrid

Courtois; Fede Valverde; Raúl Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Brahim; Rodrygo, Vinícius and Mbappé.

Probable alignment of Atlético de Madrid against Real Madrid

Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Javi Galán; From Paul, Barrios, Giuliano, Samu Lino; Griezmann and Julián Álvarez.

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid can be seen through Movistar+ Champions League on Tuesday, March 4 from 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).