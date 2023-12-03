Valladolid has dedicated itself to saying farewell this Sunday to Concha Velasco, its favorite daughter. A packed Cathedral hosted the artist’s funeral, attended by, among others, the president of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, the ministers Ana Redondo and Óscar Puente (both from Valladolid), as well as the municipal corporation and hundreds of citizens, many of whom have had to follow the mass on the screens installed outside. “Concha, long live Concha!” She heard herself as she left the coffin of the temple to the applause and tears of her countrymen. “The shame is that our mother cannot see this display of affection,” said her Manuel.

The funeral procession ended its route in the pantheon of illustrious Valladolid citizens of the Carmen cemetery, where the mortal remains of the artist have been buried next to the tomb of the dancer, flamenco choreographer, painter and writer, Vicente Escudero, who died in 1980. In That same pantheon also rests the writers Miguel Delibes, and Rosa Chacel or the poet José Zorrilla, among others.

Since Saturday, when the death of the actress at the age of 84 was announced, hundreds of people have come to the Valladolid City Hall to write messages of affection and gratitude to the little girl from Valladolid in the condolence books.

A large image of Concha Velasco presides over the reception hall of the Town Hall where, for example, Mercedes Urueña and Jacin Sinovas have passed by, dedicating a few words to the actress. «She was a very inspiring and very loved person. Wonderful, simple, but with an overwhelming personality. A great woman who represented Valladolid,” agreed both, great admirers of Concha Velasco. “I’ve seen all of her movies, I’ve always loved her.”

“I have written that I love her very much,” confessed María Ángeles Moralejo, a 93-year-old from Zamora who has spent half her life living in Pucela. «I appreciate her, I can’t say anything else. She always went out of her way to her public and she has always been a great representative of her land wherever she went. We will never forget her.

“From Logroño, with love for a yeyé girl,” could be read in one of the books. Others simply signed. But everyone was united by their affection for the actress.

Arrival of the coffin at the Cathedral and citizens write farewell messages to Concha Velasco in the condolence books.



Efe and EP





The Valladolid City Council, where flags fly at half-mast for the death of Concha Velasco, has decreed three days of official mourning. The city has set up several condolence books in the reception hall, where La Velasco’s admirers will also be able to leave her message until 3:00 p.m. this Sunday.

The funeral procession with the remains of Concha Velasco started at 11:15 this Sunday from Hospital Militar Street and before reaching the Cathedral it will make a brief stop next to the Calderón Theater, the scene of so many successes of the artist and to which she said goodbye in September 2021 saying: “Be very happy, I love you, Long live Valladolid!”

The mayor of the city, Jesús Julio Carnero, has announced his proposal for Seminci, the city’s International Film Week, to incorporate the Concha Velasco Spike into its bunch of Espigas, as the festival’s awards are called, and that This award always goes to an actress, a screenwriter, a director… “but let it be a woman,” said Carnero. The councilor recalled that the artist always took pride in her Valladolid origins. «Whenever she was called she was there. “She always carried the name of Valladolid with her,” highlighted the mayor.