A rally is taking place in the capital of Ukraine, during which protesters demanded the return home of conscripts and conscripts who have been at the front since the beginning of the conflict. The Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” reported this on December 3 in its Telegram channel.

The day before, a demonstration in support of demobilization also took place in Kyiv.

It is noted that on Sunday, December 3, a rally is taking place near the building of the Kyiv city administration. Relatives of prisoners of war are also demanding that the prisoner exchange be resumed.

The publication recalls that the Verkhovna Rada is currently discussing the possibility of legislatively enshrining the right of the Ukrainian military to demobilize after 18 or 36 months of continuous service, but for now this bill remains at the level of discussion.

This is not the first time such demonstrations have taken place in Ukraine. In mid-November, protests took place in Lviv, Odessa, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir and Krivoy Rog. The number of protesters was several dozen people in each city. Relatives of the military also gathered at the end of October in Kyiv and other cities of the country.

On November 24, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Alexey Danilov announced that a wave of demobilization of conscripts would take place in Ukraine. Danilov did not name the specific number of military personnel who are subject to demobilization. However, he noted that those who wish to continue serving in the army will be able to do so by signing a contract with the military department.

On the same day, the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky said that the authorities planned to present him with a “new comprehensive mobilization plan.” At the same time, the Ukrainian leader did not name the exact number of Ukrainian citizens expected to be mobilized.

Martial law has been in force in Ukraine since February 2022, at the same time Zelensky signed a law on the general mobilization of citizens, according to which men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country. This summer, the country’s authorities expanded the list of citizens subject to mobilization.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.