Those who have a pending case with the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) must keep their contact information updated, which includes notifying the institution of any change of address. To ensure you receive important information about the status of your applications, The immigration service urges foreigners and residents to use the Unique Tool for Change of Address.

“All non-citizens in the United States must report a change of address to Uscis within 10 days (except people with A or G visas and visitors with visa exemptions) to move. Promptly reporting an address change helps ensure that we send important notifications and documents to the correct address,” the site explains.

“We encourage you to send your change of address to Uscis through the Uscis online account,” explains the official website of the United States government agency. Also emphasizes that if you move and change your address with the Postal Service (USPS), it is not enoughsince the post office will not be responsible for forwarding Citizenship and Immigration Services correspondence to you.

People can update their address with Uscis from their digital account, This will allow them to stay up to date on the status of their cases or requests. Doing it digitally allows the change to be reflected almost immediately. However, there is a second method to notify your change of address, which is to submit a printed Form AR-11, Foreign Address Change Card.

Non-citizens who change residence have 10 days to notify the immigration service of their move.

This form is useful for almost everyone, however, There are categories in which the process undergoes some modification, these are: victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other crimes; Form I-751 Abuse Waiver; American citizens; Civil doctors; and, authorized attorneys or accredited representatives.

Can USCIS send me emails or call me?



The Citizenship and Immigration Service has warned, through its official website, that it could be contacting some people to “resubmit their change of address”, this time through the Single Tool for Change of Address. This contact will not be through phone calls, It will be carried out via email, which will come from the address [email protected]as well as through text messages, which will come from the number 468311.