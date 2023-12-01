The well-known leaker billbil-kun is back in charge, revealing in advance through the pages of the Dealabs portal some of the games coming to subscribers Humble Choice to December 2023which include Elex 2 and Nobody Saves the World, among others.

The partial list shared by Deep Throat includes:

Elex 2

Expeditions: Rome

The Gunk

Nobody Saves the World

Midnight Fight Express

In addition to the ones mentioned above, according to Billbil-kun the next Humble Choice will include three other games, which at this point we will discover December 5, 2023 at 7:00 pm Italian timei.e. when the new selection will be made available to subscribers.