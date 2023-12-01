The well-known leaker billbil-kun is back in charge, revealing in advance through the pages of the Dealabs portal some of the games coming to subscribers Humble Choice to December 2023which include Elex 2 and Nobody Saves the World, among others.
The partial list shared by Deep Throat includes:
- Elex 2
- Expeditions: Rome
- The Gunk
- Nobody Saves the World
- Midnight Fight Express
In addition to the ones mentioned above, according to Billbil-kun the next Humble Choice will include three other games, which at this point we will discover December 5, 2023 at 7:00 pm Italian timei.e. when the new selection will be made available to subscribers.
The benefits of Humble Choice for subscribers
We remind you that Humble Choice is a subscription service priced at 9.99 euros per monthwhich offers various benefits to its members, with the main one being a selection of monthly games that will be yours forever once redeemed, even if you end your subscription.
Furthermore, the subscription grants access to the Humble Games Collectiona collection that includes over 50 games published by Humble Games, such as Signalis, Ghost Song and Wildfire, as well as discounts of up to 20% on purchases in the Humble Store.
#Humble #Choice #part #December #games #revealed #leak