National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the reoccupation of Gaza by Israeli forces would not be “a good thing for the Israeli people.” | Photo: EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis/CNP

The United States government has spoken out against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s idea of ​​keeping troops in the Gaza Strip for “an indefinite period” after the end of the war against the terrorist group Hamas.

“The president [Joe Biden] still believes that the reoccupation of Gaza by Israeli forces will not be a good thing. It is not good for Israel; it’s not good for the Israeli people,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

“One of the conversations that the secretary [de Estado, Antony]

Blinken has had on the region what post-conflict Gaza will be like. What will the government be like in Gaza? Because whatever it is, it can’t be what it was on October 6th. It can’t be Hamas,” Kirby said.

In an interview with ABC News, asked who should govern Gaza after the war, Netanyahu said that Israel must assume responsibility for the security of the enclave for “an indeterminate period”.

“When we do not have this responsibility for security, what happens is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we could not imagine,” said Netanyahu.