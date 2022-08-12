US justice seemed on the verge of making public court documents on Friday that would lift the veil on the reasons for the unprecedented search carried out this week in the former president’s mansion donald trump in Florida.

The operation, described as a “political operation” by the supporters of the Republican tycoon, was carried out on Monday at Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, by agents of the FBI, the US federal police.

According to the press, the raid was due to the possible mishandling of classified documents that Trump would have taken after leaving the White House in January 2021.

The Washington Post reported that some of the documents sought could even relate to the US nuclear arsenal. But early on Friday, Trump denounced on his Truth Social network that the FBI may have been “planting information” at his residence.

The Democratic president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said Friday that she had not been informed of the reasons for the raid, but recalled that the law strictly regulates the possession of confidential documents.

“It must be recognized that this information, as it has been disclosed – more will be known later – is highly confidential, well above the level of ‘top secret,'” he said at a news conference, in which he spoke of a potentially “very serious”.

FBI raid on the Trump house.

What does Trump say about the disclosure of the documents?

The very unusual willingness of the Justice Department to make the search warrant public, announced Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland, was welcomed by the former president.

The former president accepted this Friday the request made by the attorney general, Merrick Garland and, in a new script twist, encouraged the “immediate” publication of the search warrant at his home.

In two messages published on the Truth social network, the former president responded to Garland, who a few hours earlier had requested authorization from a court in South Florida to make said order public, something to which Trump could have objected if he had. wanted.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the improper, unwarranted and unnecessary US raid of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, but I will go one step further and encourage their immediate release.” “, wrote

Trump.

The former president called what happened a political use of the force of the law, puffed out his chest for the supposed support he has in the polls and accused the operation of being orchestrated by the radical left and its political enemies.

The reaction of the Republicans

The Mar-a-Lago raid set off a political firestorm in an already deeply divided country and comes as Trump considers running for the White House again.

In fact, a group of Republican congressmen demanded this Friday from the United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland, that beyond publishing the search warrant for Donald Trump’s house and the inventory of what was seized, they explain what the alleged “threat” is. national” that led to the raid.

“The American public deserves answers, and certainly our responsibility as Congress is to make sure we provide proper oversight. Apparently they will release the order and inventory, but it will still leave a lot of unanswered questions,” said Mike Turner, a congressman from Ohio and the Ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

Garland appeared before the press Thursday to say that he himself authorized the search warrant for the former president’s Mar-a-Lago mansion and that he asked a Florida court to make public both that warrant and the inventory of what was seized by the former president. FBI.

The American public deserves answers

As Turner explained, even if these documents are released, Republicans want the FBI and attorney general “to disclose to this committee the imminent threat to national security on which they based their decision.”

“Our committee is meant to work with classified information, there is nothing that is the subject of this that cannot be revealed to us. We are also the committee that deals with the issue of threats to national security and we want to know what this imminent threat was.” to safety,” he insisted.

Also, he added, they are “very concerned” by “disturbing reports that there was an informant, perhaps even someone undercover at Mar-a-Largo” close to the former president.

In this sense, they pointed out that they have sent a letter to the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, demanding that he reveal the process by which that informant was used.

*With information from AFP and EFE

