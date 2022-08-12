The full-back is an optional, at least at Juve. Luca Pellegrini’s sale on a dry loan to Eintracht Frankfurt is not a shortcut to buy someone, rather the certainty that Juve have other priorities. We had guessed it within the Cambiaso operation, purchased by Genoa one year after the contract expired, an important investment but without the need to make the 2000 class available to Allegri.