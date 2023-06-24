The four-page report said that intelligence services still could not rule out the possibility that the virus came from a laboratory, but they were unable to discover the source of the pandemic.

The report said: “The CIA and other agencies are still unable to determine the exact source of the COVID-19 pandemic, as hypotheses (both natural and laboratory) rely on significant assumptions or are challenged with conflicting reports.”“.

The agencies said that although “extensive work” was conducted on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, they had found no evidence of a specific incident that might have caused the outbreak..