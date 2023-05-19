Ursula von der Leyen spoke out against equal negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on equal terms should be rejected, said the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen. She is quoted RIA News.

“Ukraine most of all wants peace, but, of course, a just peace. Peace negotiations that equalize the aggressor and the victim must be rejected, ”the European official said at the G7 summit.

The G7 summit started on May 19 in Hiroshima, Japan and will last until May 21. Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam were invited to attend the event.

Earlier, a senior US administration official said that the G7 countries plan to “tighten the screws” on Russia amid the events in Ukraine with the same determination that they showed in 2022.