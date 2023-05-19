Defense of Jorge Eduardo Naime says that maintaining the prison is unjustified after the release of Anderson Torres

The PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) sent to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) an opinion in favor of maintaining the arrest of Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, former Commander of Operations of the Military Police of the Federal District.

Naime was arrested by decision of the Minister of the Court Alexandre de Moraes shortly after the extremist acts of January 8, in Brasilia.

The opinion of the PGR was sent to support the release request made last week by Naime’s defense. For deputy prosecutor Carlos Frederico Santos, head of the investigation into the acts, granting freedom to the colonel poses risks to the investigations.

Jorge Naime’s request for freedom was made after Moraes ordered the release of former Minister and former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District Anderson Torres, who is also being investigated. The defense argues that the colonel is being investigated for the same facts as Torres and that there is no point in maintaining his imprisonment.

“All the military police officers who were supposedly involved in the events of the 8th of January have already been heard, and there is no presumed influence that Naime would have on the others. The revocation of preventive detention would in no way interfere with the smoothness of investigations and the collection of evidence”, justified the defense.

“Naime has a fixed residence and ties to the Federal District, acting for decades in an exemplary manner in the Military Police”, he completed.

There is no deadline for Moraes to decide whether the colonel will be released.

With information from Brazil Agency.