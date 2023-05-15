In game 7 of the second round, the Celtics dominated the Sixers, betrayed by Embiid (15 points) and Harden (9). The series with the Heat kicks off in the night between Wednesday and Thursday

Boston wins, indeed wins Game 7 against Philadelphia. Tatum dominates, plays as Mvp in the presence of the Mvp, the disappointing Embiid. The Celtics at the Garden scramble the 76ers 112-88 and conquer the Conference final in the East, against Miami. It will be the revenge of last season, when the greens prevailed. Race 1 is scheduled for Wednesday in Boston, during the Italian night.

STARS ON THE LIBRA — The Jay’s, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rage, embracing the pressure of a Game 7. Former Duke scores 51 points! A resounding performer, he exhibits an evening of grace, in which his elegance also becomes extraordinarily effective. Brown brings the competitive drive as a driver to which he adds the usual haul of points, this time 25. The two stars of the 76ers instead make a silent scene. Embiid doesn’t rebound, shoots badly, too badly, 5/18. He doesn’t drag his hair, in fact he has painful body language to see. Harden completely patches the game. His career remains unfinished never rewarded not only by a ring, but not even by a final played as a starter. Scared, he doesn’t take responsibility, passes shots and terror to his teammates, accumulates turnovers (5), even gets himself a flagrant foul that changes the momentum of the game after Philly’s good start. Where the future of beard and Coach Rivers, reassembled in the playoffs once more, is now all to be evaluated. Boston will now face Butler on the court and Spoelstra on the bench, but as a team talent he is preferred and not even slightly compared to the Heat. She will be favored well beyond the field advantage. See also Boston, victory makes you beautiful. Coach Udoka: "And we can play even better ..."

THE MATCH — Robert Williams still starts in the quintet for Coach Mazzulla, preferred to White. 8 points in the first 6′ for Tucker the unexpected joker as scorer for Coach Rivers. Philly +9, then ahead 29-23 after the first 12′. Tucker and Tatum with 11 points. Harden not only never makes a basket, but he gets a flagrant foul for slapping Brown on offense. Just Brown’s “trenata” brings back under the greens. A 9-0 run is worth 35 all. The Garden takes courage and strength, like the Celtics, dragged by the Jay’s. Boston leads 55-52 at halftime. Tatum with 25 points, Embiid with 13. Harden not received: 6 points and disasters in series.

I STRETCH GREEN — Tatum forces +10 Boston on 65-55 reaching 30 points. Beard incommentable, Embiid disappointing, Philly is betrayed by the stars. She becomes +18 with triples from Brown and Tatum, even 24-3 partial for the hosts. Game already finished on 79-58 with 4′ still to play in the third period. Then 88-62 after 36′. Technical knockout. A triumphant runway for the C’s in front of their fans and a punishment for the 76ers, who make an unspeakable fool by double the blackout in the last 5′ of Game 6. Tatum comes out on +30 with 3′ and pennies to play and enjoys the ovation from the audience. Boston ahead, Philly at home. See also NBA: LeBron James of the Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, lead the third count of votes heading to the All Star Game

Boston: Tatum 51 (11/18, 6/10, 11/14 tl), Brown 25, Brogdon 12. Rebounds: Tatum 13. Assists: Tatum 5.

Philadelphia: Harris 19 (6/6, 1/7, 4/4 tl), Maxey 17, Embiid 15. Rebounds: Embiid 8. Assists: Harden 7.

May 15 – 00:23

