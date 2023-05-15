Eliminated in the group stage of the Uefa Champions League, the Europa League by Manchester United and the Copa del Rey by Real Madrid, Barcelona rescued the season by being crowned champion of La Liga of Spain. Those led by Xavi added the 27th title in the club’s history.

At a European level, very little can be said about Fútbol Club Barcelona. The sporting reality of the culés is far from being at the top to which, at the time, they accustomed the world. Despite that, this Sunday they managed to be champions of Spain and close the season with joy for their fans.

After Atlético’s defeat against Elche by the slightest difference, everything was set for the Catalans to face Espanyol and celebrate a new title in Spain, with three days to play. The ‘Periquitos’ came to this game in the relegation zone, in the penultimate position of the table, with 31 points and would try to damage the Barça party. The intention would only last 11 minutes.

Arriving at the first quarter of an hour of the game, the champions’ scoring figure appeared: Robert Lewandowski. The Pole opened the scoring, to feel closer twenty-seventh title. Nine minutes later, the advantage in the feet of Alejandro Baldé was extended. Barcelona dominated the game with an Espanyol resigned to their fate.

At minute 40, Lewandowski would convert the third, sentencing the result in the first half. For the second half, the Frenchman Jules Koundé celebrated the fourth goal of the Catalans, which meant a new trophy for the showcases of the SpotifyCamp Nou.

For the blue and white Javi Paudo and Joselu scored, but it was useless because in the Catalan derby, Barcelona shouted champion, although some fans invaded the field at the end of the game to avoid the celebration. The final score was 4-2 in favor of “La Xavineta”.

The defense culé great responsible for the title

Xavi’s hand as a coach has been noticed in various aspects of the pitch, but above all in defense. With just 13 goals against and a goal difference of +52, the Catalans are the best defensive squad of the entire 2022-23 Spanish season.

Ronald Araújo and Alejandro Balde celebrate the side’s goal against Espanyol. © Joan Monfort / AP

In addition, they have had one of the best versions of Ter Stegen, who has been the protagonist and has known how to protect his team’s goal, becoming a figure. Likewise, the Uruguayan Araújo and the Frenchman Koundé gave him all the solidity he needed to, four years later, once again be the best in Spain. Other players, such as youth squad player Alejandro Balde and Andreas Christensen, earned a place in Xavi’s starting eleven.

As additional information, but not less important, only Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano managed to score more than one goal against Barça. In total, only seven teams managed to beat Ter Stegen.

Robert Lewandowski and some first-rate numbers

His offensive and goalscoring power was known by everyone in Germany, when he did not tire of scoring goals from Borussia and Bayern. Upon his arrival in Barcelona, ​​he was received as a star and as a hero, after the absence of Lionel Messi.

Robert Lewandowski is champion for the 9th consecutive season. 2015 – Bayern 🏆

2016 – Bayern 🏆

2017 – Bayern 🏆

2018 – Bayern 🏆

2019 – Bayern 🏆

2020 – Bayern 🏆

2021-Bayern 🏆

2022 – Bayern 🏆

2023 – FC Barcelona 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bfkPxfHKlK — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) May 14, 2023



With 12 goals scored in 13 games, at the start of the 2022-23 League it seemed that the Catalans once again had a scorer whose shirt did not weigh down. On the contrary, he showed ease to score and even to assist his teammates. In the second round, he hasn’t been as effective, but on days like today, he shows his DNA as a striker.

With 21 goals scored, the Pole is the current ‘Pichichi’of the League and with four games to go, everything seems to indicate that he will take the title of top scorer, being escorted by the Frenchman, Karim Benzema (17 goals) from Real Madrid.