‘There is room at the bottom’ has entered a moment of confessions and mischief. In the preview of chapter 326 of the series that is broadcast on América TV, we can see how Peter and Diego Montalbán will take advantage of the fact that Francesca will be in the corporation and will leave ‘Maledeto’ alone to make him fall into a new trap and keep him away from ‘Noni’. ‘. On the other hand, Cristóbal will not only confess to her sister that he likes July, but he also couldn’t bear to keep what he feels for ‘Charito’s’ niece and would go look for her at her house.

Keep reading our complete and detailed guide with all the information about ‘At the bottom there is room’ so you don’t miss this new and exciting chapter. Here we tell you how to watch the América TV series LIVE and ONLINE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 326 of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

When is chapter 326 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 326 ‘There is room at the bottom’ premieres TODAY, Friday, October 13, 2023. As seen in the preview of the episode, Peter makes a call with Diego Montalbán to tell him that his madame will not be in the Maldini house and that ‘Maledeto’ will be alone. Alessia’s father tells the butler that it is the right moment to deliver the final blow. Furthermore, when Cristóbal goes looking for July, he happens to be the one who opens the door to the Gonzales house for him.

What time to watch chapter 326 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is broadcast on América TV screens from 8:40 pm. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting episode, we leave you the schedules according to the transmission countries of ‘AFHS’.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

Diego Montalbán and Peter joined forces in ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’ to take down Luigi Corleone. Photo: América TV

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ 10 LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ through America TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

DIRECTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Who are the actors and characters in ‘At the bottom there is room’ 10?