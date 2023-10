Israeli Embassy in Beijing: 50-year-old employee was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, the Israeli government said | Photo: EFE/EPA/WU HAO

An employee of the Israeli Embassy in China was stabbed this Friday (13) in front of a supermarket in the Chinese capital, Beijing. The information was confirmed by the Chinese police and the Israeli government to the Associated Press.

The victim, a 50-year-old Israeli man, was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, the Israeli government said. One suspect, a 53-year-old foreigner, was arrested.

It is not yet known whether the incident is related to the war between Israel and Hamas, sparked after the terrorist group carried out attacks on Israeli territory last weekend.

For now, China has limited itself to calling for an end to hostilities in the region, without condemning Hamas for the attacks and reiterating the two-state plan.

This stance angered the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ambassador Rafi Harpaz sent the Chinese government a statement this Friday expressing “deep disappointment”.

In the statement, Harpaz highlighted that there was “no clear and unequivocal condemnation of the terrible massacre committed by the terrorist organization Hamas against innocent civilians and the abduction of dozens of them to Gaza.”

“The Chinese announcements contain no element about Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens, a fundamental right of any sovereign country that has been attacked in an unprecedented manner and with cruelty that has no place in human society,” he added.