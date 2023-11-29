Cusco. In a constantly changing environment, full of diversity in information and musical genres, it is imperative to promote positive messages at all levels, especially during the initial phases of life. The Cusco band Motteros understands this need and has undertaken an altruistic initiative. Through a free campaign, they bring concerts to different educational institutions with the aim of imparting positive and motivating messages to students.

Frechi Durán, vocalist of the band, highlights the relevance of dedicating resources to a project, including aspects such as marketing and production. However, he emphasizes that the importance It goes beyond the financial aspect, since there are more satisfying experiences than simply talking about profits. For them, the opportunity to bring their music to students is an integral part of their objectives, seeking, above all, to bring happiness to children.

What is the “Say no to reggaeton” campaign about?

The artist explains that for 2023 they made a commitment to their followers throughout the region of Cusco. After receiving multiple invitations from schools, parents, universities and high school students, they made the decision to organize a tour under the name of “Say no to reggaeton.” The main purpose of this campaign is to present their music and share their musical genre with those students who have not had the opportunity to explore rock due to the wide diffusion of other musical styles.

They emphasize that rock, as a musical genre, It has always maintained a rebellious character. They maintain that one cannot remain silent in the face of the abundant presence of musical styles that do not contribute positively to youth. The aim is to make rock voices heard, encouraging young people to sing. and demonstrate that this genre has the power to influence behavior. Unlike other types of music that tend to sexualize women, it is argued that rock treats everyone equally, motivating them to fight and work for their aspirations.

What do they do in schools?

Their presentations take place in schools and during school hours. These concerts have a didactic approach, where they share the experiences of their career, tell how they started and offer some notions of music theory to instruct children. It is important to note that these activities are managed independently by the band itself.