Home page politics

Press Split

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is dead. © Laurent Gillieron KEYSTONE/epa/dpa

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is dead. The German-American died on Wednesday at the age of 100 in his home in the state of Connecticut, as a spokeswoman for the communications agency Edelman, which represents his consulting firm Kissinger Associates, confirmed to the German Press Agency.

Washington – More on this topic shortly. dpa