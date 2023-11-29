Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the disbursement of a housing benefits package to citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, worth A total of 7.60 billion dirhams, from which 5,685 male and female citizens benefited in various parts of the emirate, bringing the total housing packages provided to citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the year 2023 to 13.44 billion dirhams, from which 9,292 male and female citizens benefited in various regions of the emirate.

This package included housing loans of all types, with a total value amounting to 6,082 billion dirhams, from which 3,714 male and female citizens benefited, in addition to exempting low-income retirees and those who died during the year 2023 from paying housing loan dues, with a value amounting to more than 573 million dirhams, from which 549 people benefited. Citizen and female.

The package also included granting residential lands and ready-made housing to 1,422 male and female citizens, at a total cost of more than 950 million dirhams, which includes the total cost of housing and infrastructure preparation work for residential lands.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al-Sharafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, extended his deepest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince. Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, entrusted them with their directives and royal orders to disburse the third housing package for the year 2023, stressing that the interest of the wise leadership and their continuous support for the housing sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi contributed to achieving the aspirations of citizens and meeting their needs, in a way that provides them and their families with a decent life and family and social stability.

For his part, His Excellency Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: The royal directives of the wise leadership to disburse the third housing package for the year 2023 come from the leadership’s interest in the citizen, who is at the top of its priorities, and constitutes the focus of comprehensive development in the country.

Al Muhairi stressed that the Authority is working to translate the directives of the wise leadership by developing its programs and services, through which it seeks to enhance the levels of well-being and happiness of the citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in everything related to their daily lives, including providing adequate housing for every citizen family.

The disbursement of the third package of housing benefits during the year 2023 coincides with the state’s celebrations of the 52nd Union Day, and based on the wise leadership’s keenness to enhance the standards of living and a decent life for citizens, provide them with appropriate housing that meets their needs, consolidate social stability, and improve their quality of life in a way that ensures the continuation of… The comprehensive development process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.