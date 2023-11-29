Among Us developer InnerSloth has announced its biggest ever cosmetic collaboration for its social deduction game, featuring crossovers with six beloved indie titles.

The Indie Cosmicube is live now, and includes 70 new wearables inspired by Alien Hominid, Castle Crashers, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, A Hat in Time, Undertale, and Untitled Goose Game.

Some of the highlights from the new additions include a Sans skin, a pet Goose, and a Peace Was Never An Option nameplate.



Among Us VR Announcement Trailer for PSVR2.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like to see all of the cosmetics available, InnerSloth has listed them on its website. Cosmicube will only be available in the Among Us in-game store until February 28, 2024, giving players plenty of time to complete tasks, murder each other, and all the usual hi-jinks to earn enough beans to buy it.

💫 THE INDIE COSMICUBE 💫​​

Our biggest Cosmicube is out w/ update v2023.11.28!​

​

Celebrate indie games with our latest collab featuring:​

🎩 A Hat in Time​

🐔 Behemoth​

🍓 Celeste​

🎵 Crypt of the NecroDancer​

💀 Undertale​

Untitled Goose Game​ YAY! https://t.co/QIX5GrsPxH pic.twitter.com/2Mc9p0KhZe — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 28, 2023

The developers involved in the collaboration shared their excitement at being involved and shared larger artworks of the mash-ups, while Undertale creator Toby Fox confirmed that yes, you can now dress as Sans from Undertale in Among Us.

Untitled Goose Game is in @AmongUsGame !! 🚀 Check out their in-game store now to get the Indie Cosmicube and show off our new bean look. So cool to be part of this with a bunch of other fellow indies. Can’t wait to see you represent us as the Impostor. 😈 pic.twitter.com/WnKcyS2cnM — Panic (@panic) November 28, 2023

A Hat in Time is in @AmongUsGame!! 🚀 Check out their in-game store now to get the Indie Cosmicube and show off our new bean look. So cool to be part of this with a bunch of other fellow indies. Can’t wait to see you represent us as the Impostor. 😈 pic.twitter.com/8rz3zziNLk — A Hat in Time (@HatInTime) November 28, 2023

You can now dress as Sans in Among Us. — tobyfox (@tobyfox) November 29, 2023

InnerSloth remains committed to adding new content to Among Us. Last month, it added a hefty update filled with mushrooms, and it has a PSVR2 version of the game in the works.