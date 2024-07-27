Guardiola opens the door to renewing his contract with “City”

London (dpa)

Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola has not ruled out signing a new contract with the club.

Guardiola’s current contract expires next summer, the PA news agency reported, and he appeared to have hinted, after leading the team to a fourth successive Premier League title in May, that next season could be his last at the club.

But the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach opened the door to staying at the club and extending his contract for a tenth year.

Speaking at the team’s pre-season camp in New York, the Spanish coach discussed his future on the eve of a friendly against AC Milan at Yankee Stadium.

“When I decide to leave, I will say I am leaving, but I have not said that,” Guardiola told reporters, who led Manchester City to six league titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League title, among other honours.

He added: “We will see what happens, but I will not rule out extending my contract permanently. I like to stay because I like to stay.”

“I’ve been at the club for nine years now, so I want to make sure it’s the right decision, not just for me, but for the club and the players,” he said.

“They still run like they did eight years ago, it doesn’t matter the competition, it doesn’t matter the championship, and that’s what I want to see,” he added.

“I am sure eight years from now I will not want to stay,” he said. “It is good to renew, for the players and the coaches, and at the same time we have had success, we are still winning league titles, we are reaching the final stages, we are playing in competitions like the Champions League, that is how I feel now.”