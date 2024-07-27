Global Times: The West’s Dominant World Order Is Collapsing in Asia

The dominant Western world order has begun to collapse in Asia, according to Cui Heng, a research fellow at the Russian Studies Center at East China Normal University. He said this told to the Chinese state-run Global Times.

Cui Heng stressed that Asian affairs should be handled by Asian countries, and this trend is now obvious. “The Western-dominated world order has begun to collapse, at least in Asia and Eurasia, and there is a trend toward bilateral or multilateral cooperation among non-Western countries to dominate regional processes,” he said.

The expert added that China and Russia support a regional architecture centered on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which prevents NATO from “spreading its tentacles.”

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, said that relations between China and Russia are distinguished by strong political mutual trust and independence. He called them mature, stable and strong.