At least three civilians were killed and 25 were injured in Lviv on the night of September 4, during a new Russian attack on Ukraine, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said.

Drones and missiles were launched across the country, where air raid alerts were sounded. Explosions were also heard in Kiev, Sumy, Lutsk and Rivne. Casualties were reported in Lviv and Kryvyi Rih.

According to authorities, the victims in Lviv include a 14-year-old girl, a 50-year-old nurse from a local clinic, and a man. Five children, including a 10-year-old, were injured. Fifteen people were taken to local hospitals after the attack, according to the mayor. Several buildings near the central train station caught fire after the strike. At least two schools will not reopen today, according to Sadovyi.

The city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was also attacked, where at least five civilians were injured, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The victims included women aged 62, 83 and 84, a 70-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl. The girl was hospitalized, according to authorities. According to Lysak, a hotel in the city was damaged and several high-rise buildings had their windows broken.